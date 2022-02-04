Cole Swindell Announces New Studio Album for 2022

Add Cole Swindell to the list of artists releasing new projects in 2022. The Grammy-nominated singer has revealed that his fourth studio album, Stereotype, is set for release on April 8.

The 13-track project features his No. 1 hit "Single Saturday Night." Swindell's smoldering duet with Lainey Wilson, "Never Say Never," is one of two collaborations on the album. The other is a joint effort with Hardy titled "Down to the Bar," which inspired the title for Swindell's upcoming tour.

“I am so proud of this album and excited for everyone to hear what we have been working on,” Swindell says in a press release. “I’ve always had a ‘best song wins’ attitude when recording an album and I hope every song we recorded for Stereotype makes you feel something. I can’t wait for the Down to the Bar Tour to start and play some of these songs for the fans.”

Swindell's writing is all over the album, as he co-wrote seven out of the 13 songs, including the title track. Other songwriting credits include Thomas Rhett on "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" and Dustin Lynch on "I'm Gonna Let Her," which Swindell has released in celebration of the album's announcement.

"I'm Gonna Let Her" tells the story of a man falling in love. As his heart opens, he finds himself leaning into all the things that love brings.

"And I'm gonna let her / To keep on makin’ this life of mine a little better / Showin’ me all about love right down to the letter / So if she wants to think I’m thinkin’ ‘bout forever / I’m gonna let her," Swindell sings in the chorus.

Swindell will embark on the Down to the Bar Tour on Feb. 17. Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke will join him on the road. The trek will continue through April 3.

Cole Swindell, Stereotype Tracklisting:

1. "Stereotype" (Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)

2. "Every Beer" (Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)

3. "Never Say Never" (with Lainey Wilson) (Cole Swindell, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)

4. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" (Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett,Mark D. Sanders, Tim Nichols)

5. "Sayin’ You Love Me" (Mark Holman, Ernest K. Smith, James McNair)

6. "I’m Gonna Let Her" (Dustin Lynch, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson)

7. "Down to the Bar" (featuring Hardy) (Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson)

8. "How Is She" (Hunter Phelps, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James)

9. "Miss Wherever" (Cole Swindell, Chris LaCorte, Luke Laird, Josh Miller)

10. "Single Saturday Night" (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman)

11. "Some Habits" (Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller, Scooter Carusoe)

12. "Girl Goes Crazy" (Cole Swindell, Michael Hardy, Ross Copperman)

13. "Walk on Whiskey" (Randy Montana, Rodney Clawson, Jared Mullins)