Cole Swindell finds comfort in his hometown in his new song, "Right Where I Left It." The hitmaker takes a humble look at the small town in which he was raised when he returns with a refreshed perspective.

In the first verse, Swindell touches on the the view of a white steeple adorning a blue sky and a welcome sign that proudly displays "'state champs '95." He later admits that he almost lost sight of who he is, letting his perception get lost in the expansive world outside the county lines. But venturing home realigns his focus with a sense of comfort and familiarity.

"Right where I left it / Since I left it ain't changed at all / I guess sometimes you don't know / What you got till your gone / Couldn't wait to get out / Had to chase some dreams down / Ain't it funny how I found all I needed / Right where I left it," he sings over an inviting melody.

"Right Where I Left It" is featured on Swindell's fifth EP, Down Home Sessions V. The Down Home Sessions have become a tradition for the star, who's released one each year since signing a record deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2014.

In June 2019, he began sharing one song each month off the new EP, including "Drinkin' Hours" and "All Nighter," leading up to its October release. “I can’t believe I am about to release my fifth Down Home Sessions. It’s one of my favorite projects because it allows me to share songs I have written between albums,” he says in a press release.

Swindell is currently on the road with Luke Bryan's 2019 Farm Tour, the limited run concluding on Oct. 5 in Oklahoma.