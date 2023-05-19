American Idol Top 3 finalist Colin Stough has dropped his emotional debut song, “I Still Talk to Jesus.”

Francisco Martin VI and Hank Compton co-wrote the song, which Chris DeStefano produced. The heartfelt track candidly chronicles a guy’s post-breakup woes as he navigates the sea of emptiness he’s thrust into.

“I still talk to Jesus even though He doesn’t listen / I’m afraid to know that I’m alone / I still think she’ll call me even though we haven’t talked for months now / I wish her name showed up on my phone,” Stough admits in the opening verse over slow-strummed guitar chords.

“I know I’m better off without you / But I hate knowing it’s the same for you / I tell myself that I still need it / I just want something to believe in / I still talk to Jesus," the Mississippi native declares in the confessional chorus.

Of his new release, Stough shares, “It can be really hard to find people you can talk to, and this song is a reminder that you will always have that one source who is always with you.”

Fellow Idol finalists Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi have released their first singles, “Dream Girl” and “I’ll Be Seeing You,” as well.

The American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday (May 21), with previous Idol judge Keith Urban returning as guest mentor and performer, and additional performances from country music’s Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.

Will Stough, Danielle or Tongi be crowned the American Idol Season 21 winner? Tune in to the finale on May 21 at 8PM ET on ABC to find out.

