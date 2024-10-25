College Football Preview: Vandy Is Ranked?!

As we get closer to Halloween, some college football teams will look to avoid a scare this weekend that could bounce them from the playoff picture.

We can start off with one of the best stories of the year. Vanderbilt — yes, Vandy — is now ranked and will have a big-time match-up as the Texas Longhorns roll into music City for a Top 25 match-up. Fifth-ranked Texas comes into this game after their primetime loss to UGA and will look to rebound. This is the first time that Vandy has been ranked since 2013. This game will be on the SEC Network on Saturday (Oct. 26), with a 4:15PM kick-off.

Prime time gives us a great game as 8th ranked LSU will go on the road to 14th ranked Texas A&M. The Aggies have rebounded nicely since their early season loss to Notre Dame, but LSU will provide a new level of competition. LSU too has rebounded from their week one loss to USC and have rattled off six straight wins, but this game kicks off a stretch of schedule with three ranked games in the next four games. Kick-off will be on ABC at 7:30PM on Saturday.

And lastly, don’t look now, but the service academies are doing great this season, including the 6-0 Navy Midshipmen. Navy will have their biggest test of the season as 12th ranked Notre Dame will be the opponent on Saturday, going down at MetLife Stadium. Notre Dame has hung around the playoff picture after their shocking loss to Northern Illinois earlier this year, and both teams would love to get a marquee win for their playoff resume. This one is set for a noon kick-off on ABC.

The college football picture will only continue to get more and more murky, and crazier, as we start to wind down.

