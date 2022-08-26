Country music powerhouse Colt Ford has always had a way with words, and his new single, “Country as Truck,” is no exception.

“I got to have a lot of fun with this one, and I think that comes through in the record,” Ford tells Taste of Country in a recent interview about his new single, the title of which rhymes with a certain NSFW phrase. “It’s one of those four-on-the-floor, foot-stomping country songs.”

To add to the fun of the track, whose lyric video premieres exclusively on Taste of Country, Ford and his team put together something called Only Trucks. It is, in fact, a spoof of the subscription-based social media platform Only Fans, but in this instance, it’s been created to assist in the full-production music video for the song.

“Folks can send in pictures of their trucks to be featured in the visualizer for the song,” explains Ford, who burst onto the country music scene in 2008 and has stayed there thanks to songs including “Country Thang,” “She Likes to Ride in Trucks” and “Back" with Jake Owen.

Contestants have the opportunity to get featured in the official visualizer for “Country as Truck,” as well as receive free concert tickets and merchandise. Ford and his team will also give away $1,000 worth of cash prizes to the top 3 trucks.

“Knowing that people have had a difficult time lately, I also wanted to sweeten the pot and give away a little cash to some of the most country-looking trucks out there,” says Ford of the contest, which currently appears on his official website.

Ford will also release a brand-new album in October.

“I am having a lot of fun with my career right now,” concludes Ford, who also snagged writing credits on Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s No. 1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”

“I am excited that I am able to share it with my fans.”