Colt Ford is a performer capable of taking genre to different places. He just released his new album, Must Be the Country on May 19, and one of his good buddies joins him for a song.

In fact, on this album are a ton of collaborations. Colt came in to talk to me about all of them.

We kind of went down the list of songs and collaborations on the album, since there are so many. The first of the collaborations on the new record we talked about, was his song with his best friend, Brantley Gilbert, called "Raised 'Round Here".

Brantley and Colt have written songs together before, most well-known being "Dirt Road Anthem," which was on Colt Ford's first album, Ride Through the Country. Of course Jason Aldean later made it a huge hit.

We spoke a ton about he and Brantley's relationship. Colt was there when Brantley's drinking got out of hand and they had to get him help. With a huge amount of pride in his voice, Colt says:

"He put it down and he aint never gone back, he's so unbelievably strong."

I then was telling Colt about how I asked Brantley what he was going to do when his daughter starts dating, in which Brantley replied, "... if he's anything like me, looks, walks or talks like me, I'm probably just gonna stab him."

Colt thought this was hilarious and recalled a time before Brantley had any kids, when Colt would be out of town, he asked Brantley to look after his daughter. Brantley took it so seriously and basically offered to take care of any problems she had when he was out of town. Colt went on to say that to this day, if he called Brantley and said he needed him, he wouldn't ask who, what or why — he would just show up with guns and knives ready for a fight.

This new Colt Ford album, Must Be the Country, is riddled with collaborations. Everyone from Brantley Gilbert, Vince Gill and Tracy Lawrence to hip-hop stars like Jermaine Dupri and Kevin Gates.

We spoke about the whole album and everything Colt Ford has been up to in the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

