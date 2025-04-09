Prayers for Colt Ford After Singer Reveals His Dad Died

Colt Ford's father, Paul, has died. The singer describes his sendoff to his dad in detail on social media, noting how appreciative he is to have had a man like Paul in his life.

Ford shares that Paul Heyward Brown died on Tuesday evening (April 8).

"It was a blessing to have my daddy," he begins.

Colt Ford's real name is Jason Farris Brown.

He shared that his father was in need of prayers on Friday, but hasn't revealed details.

Paul Brown as 89 years old. He died holding the hand of his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth.

Ford's father's death comes one year after the country singer suffered a heart attack that nearly ended his life. Doctors had to revive him twice, Ford told fans.

He later confirmed Brantley Gilbert's story about how he got the medical attention he needed. He's been on a steady road of recovery since and even returned to the stage in 2025.

Ford's son was also at Paul Brown's side when he died.

"And he just eased off," Ford says. "Was a Blessing to have my Daddy for 89 years. Last night he went Home to be with the Lord. Thank Y’all for all the Prayers. Love Y’all."

Fans quickly took to the comments to offer support.

"The amount of love you had for him was so apparent every time I’d see you guys at the restaurant," says Dennis Lee on X. "I loved listening to his stories about his car lot, among the many others. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family."

"Much love to ya Colt! I lost my father a few years ago and a father is irreplaceable. Hugs to ya, brother!" adds Tim McEwen.

Ford has lost a significant amount of weight since his heart attack. He's also released new music. "Hell Out of It," a duet with Michael Ray, was released in February 2025.

