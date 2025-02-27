Colt Ford Says God Gave Him Second Chance After Heart Attack: ‘It’s Been Pretty Profound’

Colt Ford is crediting God for giving him a "second chance" after a devastating heart attack in April of 2024 very nearly took his life.

Ford admits that he engaged in unhealthy eating habits for years before he finally suffered a heart attack after returning to his tour bus after a show in Arizona on April 4, 2024.

The country-rap pioneer says he flatlined twice before he could even make it to the hospital, and when he woke up in a hospital bed, he realized it was time to change his ways.

"God just told me I need to sit down and pay attention to what's going on around me," Ford tells FOX News Digital.

Ford — whose real name is Jason Brown — says coming so close to death has changed the way he views his life.

"It's been pretty profound, for sure," he acknowledges. "It just makes you realize some of the things you think are important or that maybe you were chasing as a younger man or a younger person … they're not really that important."

One thing that is important to Ford these days is taking better care of his health.

In addition to his heart attack, he's battled eye cancer and an autoimmune condition called Myasthenia Gravis in recent years. He'd already been actively losing weight before his heart attack, but the incident made him get far more serious about getting into better shape.

While Ford used to indulge in a lot of fried foods and Mountain Dew, he's now pursuing a health regimen that includes exercise and "lots of grilled chicken, lots of grilled stuff," he tells FOX. He's also given up sodas in favor of water or unsweet tea, and so far, it appears to be working.

Ford recently returned to work, releasing a new single titled "Hell Out of It." He is slated to kick off a 2025 tour in Bloomington, Ill., on March 13, with shows scheduled out intermittently through October.

