Colt Ford Announces New ‘Must Be the Country’ Album and 2023 Tour

Colt Ford will release a new album, Must Be the Country, on May 19. It's his first full-length project in three years.

The celebrate the announcement, Ford dropped the title track, which features Dillon Carmichael.

The 24-song collection will feature some guest vocals from Brantley Gilbert, Tracy Lawrence, Tracy Byrd and more. Ford was involved in writing five of the album's songs, while Gilbert, Eddie Montgomery, Brad Tursi, Adam Doleac and others have writing credits.

In addition to new music, the country singer just launched a 30-date tour which kicked off on Saturday (April 15) in Winnsboro, S.C. The Must Be the Country Tour will continue through September 23 when it stops in Garnett, Kan. Ford's social media says he'll be adding more dates.

"I can't wait to party with y'all on the road during my Must Be the Country Tour," he writes. "What shows y'all gonna come out to??"

Ford was forced to take a break from music after battling eye cancer in 2020. Following his recovery, he was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis — a neurodegenerative disease that affects the muscles in the face.

Colt Ford's 2023 Must Be the Country Tour Dates:

April 15 - Winnsboro, S.C. @ Carolina Adventure World

April 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

April 21 - Aurora, Ill. @ The Piazza

April 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Skydeck

April 28 - Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch

April 29 - Brooksville, Fla. @ Brooksville Blueberry Festival

May 6 - Wetumpka, Ala. @ Alabama's Little Bit of Texas

May 13 - Fort Pierce, Fla. @ Redneck Uprising of the Water

May 16 - Murrells Inlet, S.C. @ Suck Band Blow

May 19 - Winchester, Calif. @ Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

May 20 - Sparks, Nev. @ The Ranch House

May 21 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater

May 26 - Branford, Fla. @ Ellie Ray's RV Resort

June 2 - Menahga, Minn. @ Mid Summer Music Fest Gone Country

June 9 - Brookville, Ind. @ Franklin County Fairgrounds

June 10 - Goldsboro, N.C. @ Busco Beach and ATV Park

June 16 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

June 17 - Rush, Kent. @ Rush and Rowdy II

June 23 - Johnstown, Penn. @ Thunder in the Valley

June 29 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

June 30 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ The Gem

July 1 - Post Falls, Idaho @ Stateline Speedway Stadium

July 3 - Ellensburg, Wash. @ Kittitas Valley Event Center

July 6 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

July 8 - Ankeny, Iowa @ The District Venue

July 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ New Realm Brewing

July 14 - Roanoke, Va. @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

July 15 - Midlothian, Va. @ ServPro of Chesterfield

July 21 - Chickasha, Okla. @ Legends Pub House & Venue

July 22 - Oskaloosa, Iowa @ Southern Iowa Fair

July 29 - Maryville, Tenn. @ The Shed

Aug. 1 - Springfield, Mo. @ Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live

Aug. 4 - Neligh, Neb. @ Antelope County Fair Board

Aug. 9 - Grand Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 10 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom

Aug. 11 - Chico, Calif. @ Tackle Box Bar & Grill

Sept. 9 - Puyallup, Wash. @ Washington State Fair

Sept. 22 - New Haven, Kent. @ The Amp at Dant Crossing

Sept. 23 - Garnett, Kan. @ Anderson County Corn Festival