Colt Ford Announces New ‘Must Be the Country’ Album and 2023 Tour
Colt Ford will release a new album, Must Be the Country, on May 19. It's his first full-length project in three years.
The celebrate the announcement, Ford dropped the title track, which features Dillon Carmichael.
The 24-song collection will feature some guest vocals from Brantley Gilbert, Tracy Lawrence, Tracy Byrd and more. Ford was involved in writing five of the album's songs, while Gilbert, Eddie Montgomery, Brad Tursi, Adam Doleac and others have writing credits.
In addition to new music, the country singer just launched a 30-date tour which kicked off on Saturday (April 15) in Winnsboro, S.C. The Must Be the Country Tour will continue through September 23 when it stops in Garnett, Kan. Ford's social media says he'll be adding more dates.
"I can't wait to party with y'all on the road during my Must Be the Country Tour," he writes. "What shows y'all gonna come out to??"
Ford was forced to take a break from music after battling eye cancer in 2020. Following his recovery, he was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis — a neurodegenerative disease that affects the muscles in the face.
Colt Ford's 2023 Must Be the Country Tour Dates:
April 15 - Winnsboro, S.C. @ Carolina Adventure World
April 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
April 21 - Aurora, Ill. @ The Piazza
April 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Skydeck
April 28 - Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch
April 29 - Brooksville, Fla. @ Brooksville Blueberry Festival
May 6 - Wetumpka, Ala. @ Alabama's Little Bit of Texas
May 13 - Fort Pierce, Fla. @ Redneck Uprising of the Water
May 16 - Murrells Inlet, S.C. @ Suck Band Blow
May 19 - Winchester, Calif. @ Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival
May 20 - Sparks, Nev. @ The Ranch House
May 21 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theater
May 26 - Branford, Fla. @ Ellie Ray's RV Resort
June 2 - Menahga, Minn. @ Mid Summer Music Fest Gone Country
June 9 - Brookville, Ind. @ Franklin County Fairgrounds
June 10 - Goldsboro, N.C. @ Busco Beach and ATV Park
June 16 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
June 17 - Rush, Kent. @ Rush and Rowdy II
June 23 - Johnstown, Penn. @ Thunder in the Valley
June 29 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
June 30 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ The Gem
July 1 - Post Falls, Idaho @ Stateline Speedway Stadium
July 3 - Ellensburg, Wash. @ Kittitas Valley Event Center
July 6 - McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen
July 8 - Ankeny, Iowa @ The District Venue
July 13 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ New Realm Brewing
July 14 - Roanoke, Va. @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges
July 15 - Midlothian, Va. @ ServPro of Chesterfield
July 21 - Chickasha, Okla. @ Legends Pub House & Venue
July 22 - Oskaloosa, Iowa @ Southern Iowa Fair
July 29 - Maryville, Tenn. @ The Shed
Aug. 1 - Springfield, Mo. @ Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Aug. 3 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live
Aug. 4 - Neligh, Neb. @ Antelope County Fair Board
Aug. 9 - Grand Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds
Aug. 10 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom
Aug. 11 - Chico, Calif. @ Tackle Box Bar & Grill
Sept. 9 - Puyallup, Wash. @ Washington State Fair
Sept. 22 - New Haven, Kent. @ The Amp at Dant Crossing
Sept. 23 - Garnett, Kan. @ Anderson County Corn Festival