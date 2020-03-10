Poll: How Concerned Are You About Coronavirus?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

This coronavirus has me a little freaked out, I'm not going to lie. It's spreading so fast, and so much is happening with it, it's hard to tell what is real and what isn't. Some country artists, like Old Dominion and Home Free, have even canceled upcoming shows.

First, hand sanitizer became almost impossible to get, then prices started to skyrocket. Now, toilet paper is almost impossible to find. For some reason, this is what some people are most concerned about ... but I can't say that I'm not about to stock up on some!

How concerned are you about the coronavirus?