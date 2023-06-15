Fans Feel Most Confident Listening to These Country Artists

Music has a way of tapping into the soul. It can make us feel happy, sad, angry — and even confident!

For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Within Help took a deep dive into the artists and genres that make us feel the best about ourselves.

When it comes to country music, crank up some Carrie Underwood if you're a bit blue. The report found that those who listen to the country singer's music felt the most confident in their own skin. Her song "Champion" comes to mind as a mental booster.

She's followed by Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Toby Keith as the most confidence-inducing artists in the genre. Songs like "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!," "Beautiful Crazy," "Little Red Wagon" and "How Do You Like Me Now?" certainly amp up the self-assurance.

Country music as a whole, however, did not perform well when compared to other genres. When it comes to influencing body positivity, the format ranked ninth among 18 total categories.

Rock music, the '90s and pop are listed in the top three, with rock leading the way. Eighties and hip-hop/rap round out the Top 5. Alternative, oldies and classical fill in the remaining gaps ahead of country music.

As for genres negatively impacting confidence levels: Instrumental, blues, folk and reggae ranked on the lower end with Latin music coming in dead last.