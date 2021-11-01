Country Heat Weekly: A fresh perspective on Country Music and Nashville

Amazon Music’s brand-new Original podcast, Country Heat Weekly, brings the world of country music to listeners. You can now stream the first episode, featuring country superstar Eric Church, on Amazon Music or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Country Heat Weekly is co-hosted by Nashville insiders and country mega-fans Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson. Every week Kelly and Amber will break down the hottest songs, bring listeners the latest news in country music, and connect with some of the most beloved artists as they share never-before-told stories and breakthroughs.

Country Heat Weekly will bring a fresh spin to country — highlighting the legends and history of the genre while reflecting on the stylistic range and diversity of modern country. Each episode will deliver the vibrant world of country from Nashville to Austin and beyond, entertaining listeners with today’s top tracks and country music’s past, and highlighting the country stars of tomorrow.

“Amber has an insider’s knowledge of the industry and my passion has always been connecting with the artists — we’re excited to give fans a backstage pass to all things country music!” said host Kelly Sutton.

New episodes will drop every Thursday on Amazon Music and all podcast providers.

