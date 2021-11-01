Walker County's latest song is one almost anyone who's ever tried to forget about an old flame can relate to. In their new song, "Liar," the country duo admit that perhaps they're not as over a recent relationship as they'd like to profess.

The duo consisting of sisters Sophie Dawn and Ivy Dene come out rocking in a new live video for their song, which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country on Monday (Nov. 1).

Dawn establishes a bluesy swagger with her drumming, while Dene belts out a lyric that turns on a dime after a verse in which she addresses a former love, listing the various ways in which she's moved on before admitting, "Everybody knows I'm a liar / I can't help myself / I'm a look-me-in-the-eyes-with-a-smile, bald-faced liar / I'm trying to trick my heart into thinking it's all right / And I don't really care if everybody knows I'm a liar."

As Dene explains, the song was inspired by a real-life conversation.

“A few years back, we were driving down the road talking about boys, as we do, and Sophie asked if I still liked a certain guy," she says. "I said 'no' but as sisters, we can tell when the other is lying from a mile away!"

"If listeners had to take one thing away from this song, we hope it’s that even though heartbreak can be painful and hard to get over, you can still laugh about some of the crazy stuff we do to feel a little better about the situation. As we always say, 'fake it til you make it!'"

Walker County were 2020 CMT Listen Up and Next Women of Country artists, and they kicked off their year in 2021 with a pop-country track titled “Bits & Pieces." The duo have earned more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone.

They've also shared stages with top-name artists including Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride and Old Dominion. Most recently, Walker County made their national television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show in May.

"Liar" is currently available for streaming and download via a wide variety of digital music providers.