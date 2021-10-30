Kane Brown's daughter, Kingsley Rose, turned 2 years old on Friday (Oct. 29), and the burgeoning country superstar and his wife turned to social media to share pictures of her theme birthday party, featuring their sweet little girl dressed as Minnie Mouse.

Brown posted a picture of little Kingsley clad adorably in a pink skirt, black-and-white polka dot shirt, mouse ears and a hair bow, beaming as she looks into the camera in front of a backdrop of multi-colored balloons and a giant lit-up "2" that's taller than she is.

"Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It’s crazy to think it’s been 2 years already," he writes to accompany the photo, adding heart and balloon emojis.

Brown's wife, Katelyn, shared a picture of herself and Kingsley on the special day, as well as a family pic of all three, with Brown wearing a black ball cap emblazoned with the word, "Family." She also shared a string of photos chronicling a number of special moments from Kingsley's life alongside a sentimental message.

"Happiest birthday to my best friend in the entire world," she writes. "I love you more than you could ever imagine… rocking you last night before bed as your last night as a one year old really hit me hard. You are my world… don’t grow up too fast angel."

Brown and the former Katelyn Jae wed in October of 2018. They welcomed Kingsley Rose Brown on Oct. 29, 2019. The couple have documented much of her childhood so far via social media, especially during the pandemic, which resulted in the country singer getting to spend a lot of extra bonding time at home with his young family while tours were grounded.

