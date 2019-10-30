Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, have welcomed their first child. On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the couple revealed they'd welcomed a daughter named Kingsley.

"Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" Brown wrote on Instagram alongside the family's first photo together. In the image, mom admires Kingsley — wearing a knitted bear hat — while Brown plants a kiss on his bride's forehead:

The "One Thing Right" singer wed Katelyn Jae in October of 2018, and the couple announced her pregnancy in April of 2019. They revealed they were expecting a girl in May when they walked the red carpet together at the Billboard Music Awards.

The couple shared that they had decided to name the baby Kingsley in August, after a baby shower Brown's good friend Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany threw for Brown and his wife.

Brown has paid musical tribute to his wife and his baby girl recently. His collaboration with Marshmello, "One Thing Right," is an homage to the saving grace of his wife's love. Brown also recently shared a snippet of a new song titled "Grew Up Without a Dad," in which he recounts the struggles he experienced growing up without his own father in his life. The song is also a promise to his daughter that she will never have to experience that pain.

"They say dads are supposed to shape you / In a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid / They say history repeats itself, but I guess that's up to me / I grew up without a dad so I'm gonna be the best one I can be / Yeah I'm gonna be a dad and I'm gonna be the best one I can be," he sings in the heartfelt lyrics.