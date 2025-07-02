Here’s Where You Can Watch Country Artists Perform for the 4th of July in 2025

Country stars will be saluting the nation this Fourth of July across several different platforms and events.

As the U.S.A. prepares to celebrate its 249th and gets ready for the main event — fireworks! — here is a roundup of spots where you can watch your favorite singers give patriotic Independence Day performances.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

Eric Church and Trisha Yearwood are supplying the country component of the Macy's 4th of July fireworks lineup in 2025. They're joining a bill that includes Lenny Kravitz, the Jonas Brothers and more.

Now in its 49th year, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will light up the big city with a massive firework display, as well as sets from a star-studded, all-genre array of artists.

The parade will once again launch from Brooklyn Bridge Park, with viewing areas at various points in the city, and the show will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Dierks Bentley is headlining Nashville's very own 4th of July celebration in 2025. Featuring fireworks, drone shows and live music from the Nashville Symphony, the event will take over downtown Music City, and most of its festivities will be free and open to the public.

Russell Dickerson will also perform at the event, along with Niko Moon and Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

Willie Nelson's annual 4th of July event will return to Austin, Texas, in 2025, taking place at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Bob Dylan, the Mavericks, the Avett Brothers and Tami Neilson will join the lineup.

The Independence Day event comes in the midst of the 10th anniversary tour of Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

It also falls just days after Nelson and his crew had to cancel a tour date in El Reno, Okla., following an "extreme weather event" that damaged equipment and musical instruments at the previous stop.

Craig Morgan's Independence Day Performance on Live With Kelly & Mark

Craig Morgan will give a special performance of "American Soundtrack," the title track of his new EP, on talk show Live With Kelly & Mark.`

Morgan's commitment to patriotism is well-documented and longstanding. He recently re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve after previously serving 17 years with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist.

For information on how to watch his performance, go here.

PBS' A Capitol Fourth Concert

Josh Turner and LoCash are joining the lineup for this year's A Capitol Fourth Concert, which will air on PBS from the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Also on the bill are the Beach Boys, the Temptations, Lauren Daigle and many others.