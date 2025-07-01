Willie Nelson has canceled his Tuesday (July 1) show in El Reno, Okla., after an "extreme weather event" damaged several pieces of gear and equipment required to put on his concert.

The event was part of the Outlaw Music Festival's 10th Anniversary Concert, a traveling festival headlined by Nelson and his family band.

A rotating cast of artists has been joining him at the shows. Bob Dylan, the Mavericks and Tami Neilson were scheduled to be on the bill during Tuesday's show, according to his tour calendar.

But in a social media statement posted on Monday (June 30), Nelson and his team announced that they'd suffered a freak weather event after the most recent show on the tour in Ridgedale, Mo., on Sunday night (June 29).

During that show, a storm "produced heavy rains and high winds forcing the crowd to evacuate," the statement reads.

"Unfortunately, much of the Outlaw Music Festival's equipment and artists' instruments were damaged and waterlogged, making their condition difficult to assess in time to accurately and safely use for tomorrow's show," it continues. "The potential damage has halted the festival production as they recover and replace what's necessary for the tour to resume."

According to Rolling Stone, opening act Tami Nielson shared some more details about the Sunday night show in a since-expired Instagram Stories post. She stated that her set went on as planned that night, but Dylan and Nelson's sets were canceled as evacuations began.

According to the statement, the Outlaw Music Festival's 10th Anniversary Tour will resume on July 4 in Austin, Texas. Refunds for the canceled show in Oklahoma will be issued via ticketholders' point of purchase.

In response to the news, some fans in the comments section of Nelson's post worried that his beloved and famous guitar, Trigger, might have been among the instruments affected.

"The real question: Is Trigger okay?" one commenter worried.

Fortunately, it seems like Trigger was not harmed during the extreme weather event.

Willie Nelson Trigger Safe Willie Nelson, Instagram

"Trigger is marked SAFE from the damage suffered to other instruments and equipment in the MO storm," Nelson commented on the post.