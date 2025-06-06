Willie Nelson is still playing shows across America at the age of 92, and now we can take a look at what that looks like behind the scenes, thanks to one of his opening acts, Ryan Larkins.

Larkins was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked him what it's actually like sharing a stage with the living country legend.

Larkins said, "It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. Just to watch him do his thing — he's in his 90s, that's crazy!"

Larkins described Nelson's stage demeanor, noting that he still displays the same presence up there as he did in his younger years.

One thing that took us by surprise was learning who comes to a Willie Nelson show in 2025.

Larkins said, "I looked out in the crowd, and I noticed there were grandparents, parents, young kids — there were all ages out there, singing every word to these songs."

Larkins is a well-respected singer-songwriter in Nashville. According to his website, he's written songs for Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and Cody Johnson, and he released his debut EP, Meet Ryan Larkins, via Red Street Records in 2023.

Larkins admitted that getting to open for Nelson was a bucket-list life event that he can now proudly cross off.

Nelson has been touring and performing for 70 years. He released his debut single in 1957, and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

If you want to catch Nelson out on the road, he is still extremely active, with shows scheduled from now all the way until Sept. 20. Check his official calendar for new dates.

