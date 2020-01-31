Chicago's Country LakeShake Festival will not go on in 2020.

"After 5 amazing years of country music on the lakefront, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Country LakeShake will be taking a hiatus," a statement on the event's Facebook page, posted Friday (Jan. 31), reads. "Any future plans will be announced accordingly."

Prior to the news, the festival had not updated its social media accounts since September of last year, but had reportedly set tentative dates of June 19-21 for 2020's event. It's a shock to Chicago-area based country music fans who have flocked to the annual event over the last five years.

"So sad! Hopefully it will come back! It was the best weekend of the summer!" one such fan writes in the comments section of the Facebook post. Says another, "This has been a tradition of mine since the beginning. This is so disappointing!"

The event was held at the riverside at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and featured the Next From Nashville stage and the Main Stage. This was the only major solely country music-focused festival in the Chicagoland area.

On January 9, a Reddit user speculated the cancelation, starting a thread that claimed that local country music radio station US99 had posted on social media that the event was doomed.

LakeShake's 2019 lineup included Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, the Pistol Annies, Keith Urban, Brett Young, Maren Morris, Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina, Midland, among countless others.