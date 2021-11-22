See Photos from the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon received country music's highest honor on Sunday (Nov. 21) when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The trio were feted during the annual Medallion Ceremony, which took place at the Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and included performances and tributes from a variety of stars and legends.

Stuart, who enters the Hall via the Modern Era category, was celebrated by performances from Ashley McBryde, Emmylou Harris, Charlie Worsham and Pastor Evelyn Hubbard. Connie Smith — a Hall of Famer already, and Stuart's wife — presented him with his official medallion.

Coming into the Hall in the Songwriter Category, Dillon was officially inducted by George Strait, who's just one of the many stars for whom Dillon has penned hits. Strait also sang "The Chair," his No. 1 hit from 1985, which Dillon co-wrote with Cochran. Kenny Chesney was also on hand for the ceremony and performed "A Lot of Things Different," a Dillon co-write with Bill Anderson, which Anderson and Chesney both recorded in the early 2000s. Brittney Spencer also performed in tribute to Dillon.

Williams Jr. — whose country legend dad, Hank Williams, is a Hall of Famer himself — joined the Hall as a Veterans Artist. Eric Church performed "A Country Boy Can Survive" in his honor, while Alan Jackson and Shooter Jennings also took the stage in tribute to Williams Jr. and his country music legacy. When it came time for his official medallion presentation, Brenda Lee did the honors.

It was an evening of unforgettable performances, acceptance speeches and tributes, culminating in a performance of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" led by Connie Smith. Scroll through the gallery below to check out photos of the big event, plus some behind-the-scenes looks of the inductees celebrating in the rotunda of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.