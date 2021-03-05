Will Scotty McCreery Lead the Top Videos of the Week?

Scotty McCreery has just released a romantic new video for his latest single, "You Time." Will his fans vote it to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?

McCreery's video intersperses shots of him and his band playing the new song with scenes of a young couple spending little moments together. It ends with the singer himself stealing away for a little "You Time" with his real-life wife, Gabi.

McCreery's audience have always been a strong voting block, all the way back to when he won American Idol to launch his career. Will his new clip dominate the week? He's up against new videos from Waylon Payne, Zac Brown Band and Miranda Lambert's new acoustic collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Which artist will earn your vote this time around?

Home Free still retain the No. 1 spot this week with their collaboration with Don McLean on "American Pie," and Lauren Mascitti is still solidly at No. 2. Miranda Lambert and Elle King's new collaboration on "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" debuts at No. 8 this week, and Sam Grow logs in at No. 10 with his video for "This Town."

Which videos and artists do you want to see in the Top 10 this week?

