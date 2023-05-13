Lainey Wilson has a great new video for her funky new song, "Grease." Will she top the countdown of the most popular videos in country music this week? That's up to Taste of Country readers.

The multiple 2023 ACM Awards winner is up against new videos from Sam Hunt, Caroline Jones, Kimberly Perry, Lana Scott and MacKenzie Porter. Who's got your vote this time?

There's some movement in the Top 10 this week, with new videos from Tim McGraw and Megan Moroney making splashy debuts. Next week's countdown could look different, too ... especially since Jordan Davis and Danielle Bradbery's video for "Midnight Crisis" retires from consideration this week after a long run in the Top 10.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.