Will Keith Urban’s Latest Head Up the Top Videos of the Week?

Keith Urban has just released a new video for his latest single, "God Whispered Your Name." Will he lead the pack in the most popular country music videos of the week? That's up to readers like you.

Urban is facing stiff competition from perennial countdown leaders Home Free, who have a new video for a powerful cover of Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" that pays tribute to our military heroes. Kane Brown and John Legend also have a new video this week. Who's got your vote this time around?

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week with "Why Not," which retires from consideration as their new video comes up for votes. Chris Young moves up to No. 2, while Jon Pardi and Trace Adkins both enter the Top 10 this week.

