Will Luke Combs Dominate the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Luke Combs has just released a new video for his powerful new song, "Giving Her Away," and Taste of Country readers get to vote on whether it's the top new video in country music this week.

Combs' new video shows him in the studio, recording the emotional wedding song.

The Top 10 has changed a bit this week, with Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton climbing to No. 3.

Lauren Alaina and Chase Matthew drop to No. 5 this time around, while traditional leaning newcomer Spencer Hatcher is still hanging in the Top 10 at No. 6.

Jake Owen returns to the Top 10 at No. 10 this week with his clip for "Long Time Loving You."

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.