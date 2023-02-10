Will Keith Urban Head Up the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Keith Urban has just released a new video for his current single, "Brown Eyes Baby." Will he lead the most popular videos in country music this week?

Shenandoah, the Lacs with Murphy Elmore, Lucas Hoge, Dierks Bentley with Ashley McBryde and Zac Brown Band also have great new videos out this week that are looking for votes. Which one is your favorite?

Chris Janson makes a splashy debut at No. 2 this week after two weeks of intensive voting. Keith Urban lands at No. 10 with his "Street Called Main" video, which retires from consideration as his new clip comes up for votes.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to keep the new year rolling with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.