Can Dierks Bentley’s Comical New Video Rule the Countdown?

Dierks Bentley has scored another winner with his hilarious new video for "She Hates Me." Will Taste of Country readers vote it to the top of the week's most popular country music videos?

We're about to find out.

Bentley mines familiar territory in his new song about a love gone wrong, and the video to go along with it also uses humor to convey the song's themes:

The veteran country star is facing off against new videos from Home Free, Caylee Hammack, Russell Dickerson and Tyler Rich.

This week's countdown looks pretty different after unusually intense voting drove some newer clips into the Top 10. Next week could look very different again as several titles age out of consideration and new videos come up for votes.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.