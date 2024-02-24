Will Jess Kellie Adams Lead the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Jess Kellie Adams has just released a new video for her new song, " Hold on to Me." Will her fans vote it into the top spot on Taste of Country's weekly video countdown?

The country singer is no stranger to countdown voters. She returns this week with a brand-new clip to consider:

Tenille Townes also has a new video for "As You Are" looking for votes this week, along with Ryan Kinder's new clip for "Bad Things."

Home Free debut at No. 2 this week with their new video for "Ring of Fire," which recently premiered exclusively via Taste of Country. Nate Barnes is at No. 9 this week, and HuneyFire also return to the Top 10 at No. 8 this time around.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.