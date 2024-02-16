Home Free are closing one chapter and introducing a new one with a technicolor music video for their most well-known cover, "Ring of Fire."

The a capella group shared the clip with Taste of Country readers first on Friday (Feb. 16). It's a bittersweet day that takes fans back to where they began 11 years ago. Bass singer Tim Foust recalls how their version of the Johnny Cash classic birthed their distinctive sound.

"What began as a seemingly risky departure from the essence of an iconic country classic has become a demanded staple at our concerts," he says ahead of the music video's release.

Home Free's "Ring of Fire" will appear on their upcoming Crazy(er) Life album, due March 29 (available for pre-save now). This project is the last with tenor Austin Brown, who is leaving the band with nothing but kind words for his brothers in song.

While the rest of the group — including Adam Chance, Rob Lundquist and Adam Rupp — will press on and plan to introduce a new singer later in 2024, everyone appreciated this last chance to sing an old staple.

"It was a joy to head back into the recording studio with a song that is truly in our bones," Foust says, "and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the updated arrangement featuring the sweet, smoky vocals of Adam Chance."

Home Free will begin the Crazy(er) Life Tour in March, with dates on the calendar through the spring. In making that announcement, the band shared that they'd tour a bit less in the years to come than they had before, but in no way did they plan to grind to a halt.

The tour and album's title are a nod to their Columbia Records debut album Crazy Life, released in 2014.