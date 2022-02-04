Home Free are back in the running with a new video for their vocal cover of Lonestar's smash hit, "Amazed." Will their devoted following send them back to the top of the rundown of the most popular videos in country music? We're about to see.

The celebrated vocal group are no strangers to the top slot of Taste of Country's countdown, which they occupy again this week with their cover of Dire Straits' "Brothers in Arms." That clip retires

Get our free mobile app

from consideration this week as their latest comes up for votes alongside new videos from Chayce Beckham and Lindsay Ell, as well as Bri Fletcher.

The Top 5 looks the same this week, but the bottom half of the Top 10 has changed considerably, with Laci Kay Booth, Brantley Gilbert and Ryan Hurd all landing in the countdown this week.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive in recent months, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.