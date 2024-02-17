Will Home Free Head Up the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Home Free have just released a new video for their cover of Johnny Cash's classic, "Ring of Fire." Will they top the most popular country music videos of this week?

The popular vocal group have been perennial countdown leaders whose videos have often ended up in the top spot, but they are up against some serious competition this time around. Nate Barnes, Chase Rice, Nate Smith, Dalton Dover and Erin Kinsey all have new clips out this week that are looking for votes, and after a week of massive voting that has changed the face of the Top 10, it's anybody's ballgame at this point.

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan lead the top country videos for this week after unusually active voting, debuting in the top spot. Emily Faith is at No. 2, pushing Home Free's previous video for "I Want Crazy" down to No. 3 as it exits the countdown to make room for their new clip.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.