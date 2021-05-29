Home Free Call for Unity With Patriotic New Album, ‘Land of the Free’

Home Free have announced the upcoming release of a new album, and the tracklisting celebrates America's freedoms. The group is set to release Land of the Free on June 25 via Home Free Records.

The beloved all-vocal group have covered a string of patriotic favorites, including country classics "Only in America," "Travelin' Soldier" and "God Bless the U.S.A.," the latter of which features Lee Greenwood and the United States Air Force Band.

The album also features a cover of Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard's current single, "Undivided," as well as an original titled "The Land of the Free" for which they named the album. The rest of the tracks are a mix of patriotic rock classics and a cover of the timeless "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)."

“Based merely on the human condition, our differences are far outweighed by our common ground," Home Free bass singer Tim Foust says in a press release. “We hope this album serves as a reminder of the unity to be found in our shared humanity.”

The vocal group are teasing fans with the release of their version of the Bruce Robison classic "Travelin' Soldier," which the Dixie Chicks (now the Chicks) made into a No. 1 hit in 2003. Their new video for the song turns the original narrative completely around, switching up the lead character by turning the hero into a heroine.

"When Austin [Brown] first suggested we cover this song, it had been years since I heard it — and to be perfectly honest, I had forgotten just how beautiful and tragic it truly is. After listening to it again, I was totally on board,” explains Home Free tenor Rob Lundquist. “I know this one hits home for a lot of people — myself included. My dad was in the Army when I was born, and when my parents heard our version of this song for the first time, they both had tears in their eyes. Needless to say, there’s something really special about this song, and I’m so glad we decided to sing it.”

Land of the Free is currently available for pre-order. See the album cover and complete tracklisting below.

Home Free Records

Home Free’s Land of the Free Tracklisting:

1. “Undivided” (Tyler Hubbard, Chris Loocke)

2. “Only in America” (Kix Brooks, Don Cook, Randall Jay Rogers)

3. “God Bless the U.S.A.” feat. Lee Greenwood + The United States Air Force Band (Lee Greenwood)

4. “Brothers in Arms” (Mark Knopfler)

5. “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee)”

6. “Travelin’ Soldier” (Bruce Robison)

7. “The Land of the Free” (Chris Chatham, Tim Foust)

8. “American Pie” feat. Don McLean (Don McLean)

9. “People” feat. Jeffrey East (Jeffrey East, James Ryan Plappert, Michael White)

10. “Born in the U.S.A.” (Bruce Springsteen)