Big Changes Come to the Video Countdown

There are major changes to the countdown of the most popular videos in country music this week.

Videos from Lady Antebellum and Scotty McCreery both re-enter the countdown during a week in which there haven't been any major new videos released, and interestingly, both of them are among the videos that are retiring from consideration as we purge the countdown of some older videos.

The Top 10 ought to look pretty different next week, as longtime favorites from Caroline Jones and Danielle Bradbery also retire from consideration, along with a number of others.

Home Free and Rachel Wammack are still at No. 1 in the first week of 2020 with their cover of "Tennessee Christmas" this week, and favorites from Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and more are still hanging in the Top 10, too.

Which clips and artists do you want to see in next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? Let us know by voting for your favorites as often as possible. Taste of Country lets our readers decide the top videos each week.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.