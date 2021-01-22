Rodney Atkins is trying to spread "A Little Good News" in a difficult time with his new video. Will county music fans vote it into the top spot in the most popular videos in country music this week?

"A Little Good News" is a cover of the Anne Murray classic from 1983, and its message is just as timely today as it was then. Atkins is facing off against Wille Jones' new video for "American Dream," another clip with a strong message.

Home Free are back at No. 1 in the weekly countdown this time around with their new video for "Winter Song," which tops the list in its first week, pushing Lauren Mascitti down to No. 2. Miranda Lambert's video for "Settling Down" re-enters the Top 10 this week, and so does Chase Martin's clip for "Levi Denim," while Tim McGraw rounds out the Top 10 with his video for "Here on Earth."

