From afar, Rod + Rose’s Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon looked like any other frenzied set of parents last month, trying their best to get through the chaos of the airport with two little ones at their feet.

But they are not your average mom and dad.

And these are no average kids.

“We were going through security after a trip to Mexico a few weeks back, and the whole security and customs area was just a nightmare,” remembers Falcon during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “We were all exhausted. But then (son) Scout started singing ‘Put Me Back Together’ at the top of his lungs.”

The touching song “Put Me Back Together” now lives on the country duo’s five-track debut EP Rod + Rose, a groundbreaking project that has their very own kids singing these days.

“(Our son) Ryder is really wanting to sing now,” says Atkins, who married Falcon in 2013 smack dab in the middle of a solo career that included a slew of No. 1 hits, including “Take a Back Road” and “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows).” “Rhyming is his thing. As much as he wants to hear us sing, he definitely wants to hear himself sing, too.”

“And for Scout to sing right there in the middle of the security line was just something he does,” adds Falcon, an accomplished singer-songwriter in her own right who has written cuts for country stars including Faith Hill and Lady A. “It was absolutely crazy.”

Crazy perhaps, but not unusual for a couple doing their best to live life in and out of a spotlight that they have both found themselves under for a good portion of their life.

“My dad plays (the kids) Rodney's songs all the time,” says Falcon, who scored a record deal at just 15 years old. “It's adorable that they love music as much as their mom and dad do.”

It is that love that serves as the backbone to country music’s newest power duo, who began work on their debut EP during the pandemic after some much-needed encouragement from label executives.

“We had always talked about it and thought it would be a cool thing to do, but I think we actually needed somebody to encourage us and to basically say, ‘You need to do this,’” remember Atkins.

Of course, as a married couple, the whole collaboration process for Rod + Rose looks a tad different.

“We have a lot of shared notes on our phones,” Falcon says with a laugh. “No matter how good I think a lyric is, I try not to wake him up in the middle of the night with it. Music is just something we love, and our family loves, and our kids love. It’s just kind of a continuous conversation in this house.”

Bits and pieces of this musical conversation are heard all over the Rod + Rose EP.

“Because we were married for quite a while before we started this project, this project isn't just about today,” Falcon says. “It's really about our journey.”

Rod + Rose are now preparing to take on the road together, something that Falcon is especially looking forward to.

“I'm just psyched for people to get to know Rodney a little bit more, because they've seen him on the big and loud stages, but these smaller stages will allow us to tell more of our story,” Falcon says. “I am just so psyched for people to learn more of his story. There's a lot more to Rodney than a lot of people know. And as a proud wife and his duo partner, I'm excited for that.”

