Will Scotty McCreery Head Up the Top Country Music Videos?

Scotty McCreery is treating his fans to a new version of a familiar hit in his new acoustic video for "Five More Minutes." Will he top the most popular country music videos of the week? That's up to Taste of Country readers exactly like you.

McCreery gives a wonderful stripped-down performance in the new video. "Five More Minutes" gave McCreery his first No. 1 hit when he released it as the first single from his breakthrough album, Seasons Change, in 2017.

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week with their new video for "Why Not," pushing Cade Foehner down to No. 2. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani debut at No. 3 this week with their "Nobody But You" video, and Tanya Tucker's recent Grammys success has pushed her video for "The House That Built Me" into the Top 10 this week, as well.

Which artists will make the cut for next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? That depends on country music fans like you. Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorites every week, and we publish the results every Friday. If you want to see your favorites win, you've got to vote, vote, vote ... and keep on voting.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.