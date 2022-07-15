Will Walker Hayes Head up the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Walker Hayes is on a real hot streak right now. Will he make it to the top of Taste of Country's rundown of the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Hayes' new video for "Y'all Life" is squaring off against new clips from Matt Jordan, Dustin Bird, Lily Rose, Jon Pardi, Alana Springsteen and Erin Kinsey for votes in the countdown this week.

Home Free's new video with Maggie Baugh leads the countdown this week, with A Thousand Horses making a splashy debut at No. 2. Shelby Darrall also returns to the Top 10 this week after a week of very active voting.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.