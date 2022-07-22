Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton have joined forces for a powerful new song and video. Will they head up the most popular country music videos of the week?

The two country legends collaborate on a new song and video titled "Someday It'll All Make Sense," from Anderson's newest project. They are up against new clips from Liam Coleman, John Rich, William Beckmann, Brett Eldredge and Sam Hunt, all of whom have new videos out that are looking for votes this week. Which one is your favorite?

Home Free's new video with Maggie Baugh tops the countdown again this week, with A Thousand Horses holding steady at No. 2. Zac Brown Band slide into the countdown at No. 9 this week with their video for "Out in the Middle."

