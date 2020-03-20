Miranda Lambert has just released a new video for her current single, "Bluebird." Will she head up the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Lambert is facing off against new videos from Trace Adkins, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan and Chase Rice. Who's got your vote this time around?

The countdown hasn't changed that much this week, but Maddie & Tae are in at No. 6 with their brand-new video for "Bathroom Floor," while Craig Morgan jumps back into the Top 10 with his clip for "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost." The countdown should look a lot different by this time next week, with so many new videos from prominent artists.

Who will head up next week's roundup of the most popular videos in country music? That depends on readers just like you. We let Taste of Country readers vote on their favorites every week, and publish the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.