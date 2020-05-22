Will Chris Lane Top the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Chris Lane is out with a new live video for his song "I Don't Know About You" this week. Will his fans vote him into the most popular country music videos of the week?

Lane's new video was recorded at a live show in Chicago during his Big, Big Plans Tour, before the pandemic struck, and it's a great reminder of the energy and fun of live music.

Lane is facing off against a new clip from Tiffany Woys, who has just debuted her unplugged video for "Loved by You" that she recorded remotely.

There's a new king of the countdown this week, as Sammy Kershaw's powerful video for "My Friend Fred" overtakes Home Free to capture the top spot, pushing the country vocal group down to No. 2 for the first time in many weeks. The rest of the Top 10 features a number of countdown regulars, with the order switched around a bit after a week of hard-fought voting.

Which clips and artists will make it into the Top 10 next week? Taste of Country lets our readers determine their top picks, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! Look for the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.