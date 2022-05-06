Will Carrie Underwood Head Up the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Carrie Underwood goes way over the top in her cinematic new video for "Ghost Story." Will her fans drive it to the top of the list of the most popular country music videos this week? We're about to find out.

Underwood's new clip is up against really great new videos from Jillian Jacqueline, Gabby Barrett, Lauren Mascitti, Jon Pardi and Jason Brownie. Which one has your vote?

The Top 10 looks a little bit different this week as we move into new voting. Caroline Jones makes a splashy debut at the top of Taste of Country's weekly countdown of the hottest videos in country music with her new video for "Being a Woman (Is Like Being the Sun)," just in time for Mother's Day. Shelby Darrall re-enters the countdown at No. 10 this time around, and with new clips from some heavy hitters, the list is likely to look very different next week.

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.