Will Keith Urban Lead the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Keith Urban has released a cool new video for his new song, "Street Called Main." Will he head up the top country music videos of the week? We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country readers.

Urban is going head-to-head with a slew of new videos. Dierks Bentley, Scotty McCreery, Brett Eldredge, Jordana Bryant, Randy Rogers Band, Emily Ann Roberts and Matt Stell all have new clips in release that are looking for votes this week, so there are a lot of new choices in the countdown this time around.

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are once again at the of the countdown this week, with Joey Green, Chase Mitchell, Blake Shelton and Nicole Rayy rounding out the Top 5. Miranda Easten, Carrie Underwood, Jordan Davis with Danielle Bradbery, John Rich and Scotty McCreery are all in the Top 10 this week, as well.

With so many new clips, next week's countdown result could look very different. Voting has been unusually competitive in 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.