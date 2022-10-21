Will Miranda Lambert Head Up the Week’s Top Country Music Videos?

Miranda Lambert has released a killer new video for her new song, "Strange." Will she reach the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the top country music videos?

Lambert is up against really tough competition. Stephanie Quayle, Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Elle King, Scotty McCreery and Justin Moore and Priscilla Block all have new clips looking for votes this week.

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are at No. 1 again this week, with Jordan Davis and Danielle Bradbery at No. 2. Chase Rice jumps into the Top 10 at No. 6 this week, and William Lee Golden and the Goldens are at No. 7. Tenille Arts also joins the Top 10 this week at No. 9 after a week of especially competitive voting.

Who's got your vote this time around?

Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.