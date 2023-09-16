Maren Morris is changing directions with her new video for her new song, "The Tree." Will she head up the most popular videos in country music this week? Taste of Country readers are about to decide.

Morris appears to take on some of the drawbacks she perceives in the country music genre in her video for "The Tree," which expresses her increasingly difficult relationship with country music as a genre. She also appears to reference the flap around Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" video in parts of the new clip, which is timed right as she gave a new interview saying she is leaving country music to focus on a wider palette in her upcoming new music.

Home Free also have a new video up for consideration after a long run at No. 1 with their cover of Ray Stevens' "Mississippi Squirrel Revival." Their original "Remember My Name" video is up for votes this week. Madeline Merlo also has a new video out for her new song, "Tim + Faith," and she's looking for votes as we head into an all-new week of voting.

Tyler Childers is back in the Top 10 this week, knocking John Rich out of the countdown this time around after a week of active voting.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.