Kelsea Ballerini is changing gears for her new video for "Hole in the Bottle." Will she head up the most popular country music videos of the week? That's up to fans just like you.

Ballerini tips her hat to the Roaring '20s in the new video, which debuted this week. She's facing off against new clips from Brett Eldredge, Scott Stevens and Tyler Rich. Who's got your vote this time around?

Laine Hardy heads up the countdown again this week and Home Free are still at No. 2. Lauren Alaina jumps to No 3 this week, which otherwise mostly sees the same familiar Top 10 videos re-arranging their positions.

Who would you like to see in the countdown's top spots next week? Taste of Country lets our loyal readers vote to decide every week, so get to voting, and don't forget to share this poll with your country music-loving friends and family.

Look for the results next Friday (Sept. 11). Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.