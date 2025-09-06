Will Zac Brown Band + Dolly Parton Lead the Week’s Top Videos?

Zac Brown Band and Dolly Parton have released a heartfelt video for their collaboration on "Butterfly."

The genre-defying group and the Country Music Hall of Famer have joined together for a powerfully haunting track that's accompanied by a video in which Brown and Parton deliver an emotional joint performance:

They're facing big competition this week from Jessie James Decker and Joss Stone, Graham Barham and Tyler Hubbard, Hardy and Christian singer Anne Wilson:

Which artist and video will you vote for this week?

The Top 5 is a repeat this week, with Bucky Heard, Karen Waldrup, Home Free, newcomer Matt Cooper and Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton all back in place.

The rest of the Top 5 offers significant changes, with videos from John Rich, Lainey Wilson, Laci Kaye Booth and Zach Top either debuting or returning to the Top 10.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.