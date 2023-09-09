Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown have released a very entertaining new video for their new duet, "Nothing Compares to You." Will the clip top Taste of Country's rundown of the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out!

Carly Pearce has an emotional video out this week for her new song, "We Don't Fight Anymore," and Darius Rucker's latest is the cinematic "Fires Don't Start Themselves." Dustin Lynch is looking for votes for his just-released "Killed the Cowboy" clip, and Old Dominion's latest video is "Some Horses." Naomi Cooke Johnson also has a powerful new video out for "Livin' Ain't Killed Me Yet" that's up for votes in this week's new countdown.

The countdown looks fairly similar this week after softer voting, but with so many clips entering the poll, next week's Top 10 could look very different!

