16 Essential Country Songs About Other Country Stars

Modern hitmakers like Scotty McCreery and Walker Hayes are the latest to name country stars in titles of their new songs, but legends like Waylon Jennings are here to prove that this kind of tribute has been around for years.

Enjoy 16 songs that were inspired by — and named after — a country star. This list includes songs about Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton and George Jones by singers like Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson.

Name-checking a country artist in the verse or chorus was not enough to be considered for this list of great songs — the title of the song needs to include another star's name (first, last, or both) for consideration. Parton may be the leader in tributes done to her, as we found at least three well-known recordings from the last decade.

Did we miss any? Scroll down to find essential tributes to Hank, Hank Jr. and the Man in Black by a group of contemporary hitmakers and more.