13 Intoxicating Country Songs About Wine
Country music is well-known for its drinking songs, but they tend to focus on beer, whiskey and tequila.
However, there are still quite a few country songs that mention wine, as you'll see below.
Which Country Singers Have Released Songs About Wine?
The list of country artists who've recorded songs about wine includes some of the most historically important singers in country music.
Look for songs from legendary artists including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and more among the following list of country songs about wine.
But it's not just country's legends who've sung about wine.
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and more have also recorded country songs about wine, from a variety of angles.
Country's best songs about wine aren't necessarily all drinking songs. Several of the songs that made the list use wine as a metaphor for romance or heartbreak, making the list far more interesting than just another compilation of country drinking songs.
What Are the Best Country Songs About Wine?
Check out the top country songs about wine in the gallery below, and click on the highlighted areas to hear the songs:
13 Country Songs About Wine
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
13 Great Country Songs About Beer
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
19 Country Songs About Tequila
Country Music's Best Drinking Songs
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes