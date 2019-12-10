Every year, a new crop of hopefuls begins to rise in the music industry — but, at the same time, the country community is forced to say goodbye to beloved artists and songwriters. In 2019, a number of memorable names have died.

This year, country music fans have mourned Country Music Hall of Famer Fred Foster, a well-known producer; songwriter Sanger D. "Whitey" Shafer; and former the Browns member Maxine Brown Russell, among others. Although it's sad to hear of these deaths, they've left indelible marks on country music and, in that way, will live on forever.

Flip through the photo gallery below to remember the other artists, writers, producers and country music industry members who have died in 2019.