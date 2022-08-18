Not every country singer you hear on the radio today sought country music fame at first. This list video of country stars before they were famous includes a rock band, a death metal singer, a beauty pageant queen and a country music headliner who started as a drummer in a punk rock band!

A few of the country stars with wild former lives you probably knew about already: Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen's reality show past, for example, is pretty well documented. That's not the case for Thomas Rhett, however. Nor is it the case for Wallen's buddy, celebrated songwriter Ernest. He dropped several hard hip-hop songs before he put the twang in his tunes.

Jelly Roll, Parmalee, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood are a few more artists featured in this list video. There are surely a few we're missing, and we're happy to make Part 2, so just let us know in the comments section beneath the video on YouTube.